Marion County stabbing victim dies from his injuries

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family are identifying one of the victims of a double stabbing in Marion County who they say, has died from his injuries.

On social media, loved ones are posting about the death of Richard “Smiley” Langer. They say he fought hard against his injuries, but died Sunday night.

On Friday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Christina Adams, 30, after they say she stabbed two people at a home along Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch area.

Deputies say Adams got into an argument with the victims that ended in her stabbing two people. She was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and destroying evidence.

