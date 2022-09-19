People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials held the “Greater Gainesville International and Longest table” festival at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

People from all over the world gathered together through food, song, and dance to celebrate the beauty of their cultures.

Residents enjoyed food from Thailand, Pakistan, and Senegal while watching cultural performances.

Local organizations such as the United Nations, River Phoenix Center, and the Alachua County library set up tables with information meant to help international residents get local IDs and learn about the free services that are available to them.

Aqueela Khuddus, who is a board member of Welcoming Gainesville, said this festival makes immigrants like her feel welcomed.

“We are so blessed to live in Gainesville, it’s a very welcoming city,” said Khuddus. “The mayor has worked very hard to make it into an internationally welcoming city.”

The annual festival helps residents learn about other cultures and enjoy an educational and cultural experience.

