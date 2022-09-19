People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures

By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials held the “Greater Gainesville International and Longest table” festival at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

People from all over the world gathered together through food, song, and dance to celebrate the beauty of their cultures.

Residents enjoyed food from Thailand, Pakistan, and Senegal while watching cultural performances.

Trending: Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con

Local organizations such as the United Nations, River Phoenix Center, and the Alachua County library set up tables with information meant to help international residents get local IDs and learn about the free services that are available to them.

Aqueela Khuddus, who is a board member of Welcoming Gainesville, said this festival makes immigrants like her feel welcomed.

“We are so blessed to live in Gainesville, it’s a very welcoming city,” said Khuddus. “The mayor has worked very hard to make it into an internationally welcoming city.”

The annual festival helps residents learn about other cultures and enjoy an educational and cultural experience.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

City of Gainesville officials held the “Greater Gainesville International and Longest table”...
People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures
Gators Football Recap: Richardson continues to struggle, ground game paces Florida's win over USF
Remembering the 7 victims of a Gilchrist County shooting from 8 years ago.
8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting
Plane crash in Marion County leaves 2 dead.
Plane crash in Marion County leaves 2 dead