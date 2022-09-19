Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week four of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Mason Zwilling of GHS finds John Cooper who goes 80 yards

Creed Whittemore of Buchholz scrambles for the long TD run

DeAnthony Sancho of Forest carries a man into the end zone

North Marion’s AJ Cussins hooks up with Caleb Rollerson for the 74 yarder

Chiefland’s Jonathan Adams picks it off, returns it for the TD

