Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

TV20 play of the week poll
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week four of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Click here to vote in the poll. The options are as follows:

  • Mason Zwilling of GHS finds John Cooper who goes 80 yards
  • Creed Whittemore of Buchholz scrambles for the long TD run
  • DeAnthony Sancho of Forest carries a man into the end zone
  • North Marion’s AJ Cussins hooks up with Caleb Rollerson for the 74 yarder
  • Chiefland’s Jonathan Adams picks it off, returns it for the TD

