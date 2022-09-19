Two Gainesville shootings are being further investigated

More information has come out about two back to back Gainesville shootings.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: New details on two-weekend shootings in Gainesville.

Gainesville police say victims at both of the scenes were not hurt.

Around 4 a.m. officers received calls of shots fired in the area of Northeast 26 Terrace.

One victim says that she was asleep when she heard the gunshots.

A little before 8 p.m. officers were called to East University Avenue, where a victim told officers that her home and family were being shot at.

Officers are still investigating both cases.

Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings.

ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected.

A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46 p.m. Sunday shooting at the buildings.

Six minutes later, a similar truck was seen at 1604 NE 1st Avenue less than three miles away.

GPD officials say the gunman drove up and down the street multiple times, spraying the area with bullets, and hitting cars and homes.

So far no injuries or deaths have been reported.

