Vandals trash Little Blue Springs causing park to close

A spring in Levy County is closed after vandals trashed the park and damaged a dock over the weekend.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County is closed after vandals trashed the park and damaged a dock over the weekend.

According to Levy County officials, vandals struck the park leaving signs of a large party including beer cans and bottles scattered around the park.

The floating dock at the park was apparently torn from the walkway causing it to float down the run. The park is now closed until further notice.

Caption

In a Facebook post, they state, “We apologize for the inconvenience but these vandals won’t allow us to have nice things for the public to enjoy.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

