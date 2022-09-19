The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Give 4 Marion county-wide fundraiser kicks off on Tuesday. The event is 33 consecutive hours of fundraising for the community foundation of Ocala and Marion County.

Florida Realtors releases home sales numbers for August on Wednesday. We will find out whether the average sales prices in North Central Florida continue to skyrocket.

The all-in for peace women’s summit in Ocala will be held Thursday. The conference is dedicated to peace, literacy, and empowerment.

On Friday, the Florida Museum of Natural History’s fall plant sale gets underway. The event features more than 100 species of accent, host, native, and nectar plants and runs through Sunday.

