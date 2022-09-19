The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Give 4 Marion county-wide fundraiser kicks off on Tuesday. The event is 33 consecutive hours of fundraising for the community foundation of Ocala and Marion County.

Florida Realtors releases home sales numbers for August on Wednesday. We will find out whether the average sales prices in North Central Florida continue to skyrocket.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

The all-in for peace women’s summit in Ocala will be held Thursday. The conference is dedicated to peace, literacy, and empowerment.

On Friday, the Florida Museum of Natural History’s fall plant sale gets underway. The event features more than 100 species of accent, host, native, and nectar plants and runs through Sunday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Renstar Medical Research
Ocala CEP highlights Renstar Medical Research
Ocala CEP highlights Renstar Medical Research
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
A deadly crash in Gilchrist County on county road 340.
Crash in Gilchrist County left a man from Bell dead