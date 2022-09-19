World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday.

The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for the national champion title.

This event will begin at 8 a.m. and will be hosted by Paso Finos Horse Association.

