Alachua County organizations help people register to vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizations across Alachua County are getting the word out for National Voter Registration Day.

The Santa Fe College Civic Engagement and Service Office hosted its annual civics fair on Tuesday.

People with the college, Supervisor of Elections Office, League of Women Voters, and other groups helped students fill out their voter registration forms.

They were also available to answer any questions students may have about the upcoming election.

“A lot of students are just settling into new apartments and new residences and it’s a great time to remind them that they need to make sure their voter registration is up to date,” said Sarah Blanc, “especially if they moved to a new county.”

Officials with the Civic Engagement Office are hoping this event shows students the importance of playing an active part in democracy.

