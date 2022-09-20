Alachua County organizations help people register to vote

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizations across Alachua County are getting the word out for National Voter Registration Day.

The Santa Fe College Civic Engagement and Service Office hosted its annual civics fair on Tuesday.

People with the college, Supervisor of Elections Office, League of Women Voters, and other groups helped students fill out their voter registration forms.

They were also available to answer any questions students may have about the upcoming election.

“A lot of students are just settling into new apartments and new residences and it’s a great time to remind them that they need to make sure their voter registration is up to date,” said Sarah Blanc, “especially if they moved to a new county.”

Officials with the Civic Engagement Office are hoping this event shows students the importance of playing an active part in democracy.

TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

National Voter Registration Day
Tech Tuesday: Firebird
Tech Tuesday: Firebird
Clay Electric (FILE)
Clay Electric raises rates again due to natural gas prices
Tech Tuesday: Firebird