Bell knocks off top-ranked Branford in 1A volleyball clash

Bulldogs earn victory in tense five-setter
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell Bulldogs collected their biggest win of the high school volleyball season on Monday, defeating previously undefeated Branford in a see-saw five set match 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13.

The Buccaneers (13-1) had won their first 13 matches of the season, taken 39 of 43 sets from opponents, and came into the week No. 1 in Class 1A in the FHSAA’s RPI rankings. The Bulldogs (10-4) won their fourth match in a row.

Bell returns to the court on Tuesday at home against Suwannee. Branford is off until next Monday when it hosts P.K. Yonge.

