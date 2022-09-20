Bradford County health officials will bring resource hubs to different neighborhoods

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County health officials want to help residents by bringing in new service providers.

The idea is to set up community resource hubs in different neighborhoods.

Each hub would be unique to that community.

The plan would provide services like wellness checks, helping people quit smoking, or give assistance in preparing to take the GED test.

