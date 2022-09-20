Bronson man thanks EMS crew that saved his life a year ago

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - On September 18th 2021, Seth Hulett suffered a near deadly heart attack while performing in his band in Inglis.

A Levy County EMS crew helped save his life.

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you for doing a great job” said Hulett.

After Hulett fell off the stage, his friend and former fire fighter preformed CPR on him until a Levy County EMS crew arrived.

“It was very intense, a lot of hands on deck but we got the job done pretty much” said rescue crew member, Shernard Blake.

After three attempts with a defibrillator, EMS crews were able to get Hulett’s heart started and then transported him to the hospital.

“It has been a tough year. I had open heart surgery back in December. So I have been going through a lot and I have been wanting to get in contact with them. I just so happen to do that now” said Hulett.

One year later, Hulett along side his family was able to meet his rescuers for the first time to show their appreciation.

“Just thank you, from the bottom of my heart. From my children, grandchildren and myself” said Seth’s wife, Tina Hulett.

Crew members said being able to follow up with patients means the world to them and their job.

“With our job we see people sick, tired, angry, hurt, not on their best days is a better way to put it. So being able to follow up means so much personally and I am sure everybody else and everyone in the department” said rescue crew member, Andrew Meaders.

Hulett now has a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted in his chest.

This serves as a reminder of that life-saving day.

