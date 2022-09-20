Burglary Arrest

Burglary spree suspect in Gilchrist County has been apprehended.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Gilchrist County after sheriff’s deputies say he went on a burglary spree.

27-year-old Austin Colson of Fanning Springs is in jail on 4 counts of armed burglary and other charges.

Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries in Trenton on Sunday.

Investigators identified Colson as the suspect and recovered a stolen rifle.

They also say he has an extensive criminal history in Levy, Alachua, Taylor and Dixie Counties --- with more than 25 criminal charges on his rap sheet. he served prison sentences in 20-16, and 20-18.

