A caregiver was arrested for elderly abuse at a Gainesville senior facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday.

Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge.

One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth of the 80-year-old resident with her hand after they heard the victim screaming. Rutledge told the witness that the elderly woman was yelling too loud.

Another witness said they walked in on Rutledge pinning the non verbal 82-year-old woman’s against a wall. According to the witness, Rutledge was upset the victim didn’t want to go to bed.

Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons, who is a resident in the area says she knew a resident of charter senior living and is disturbed by the allegations of abuse.

I had a neighbor who was in this place and I thought it was a good place,” said Simmons. “And I was very happy that he was there close to where his wife could just walk over and have meals with him. So, I’m terribly upset to hear this.

Rutledge denied physically harming the victims.

The Charter Senior Living facility supervisor says the investigation is still pending and has no comment on the matter.

