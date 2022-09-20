Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.

Investigators are still working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

“These types of cases are uncommon in our area,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “There are a lot of questions we don’t have the answers to yet, but I am confident in our team’s ability to exhaust every lead and bring closure to this case.”

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact detectives at (386)758-1095. Information may also be reported through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by calling (386) 754-7099 or online.

