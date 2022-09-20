Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County will host the 3rd annual Give4Marion

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Give4Marion will return for 33 hours and that starts on Tuesday.

The event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County.

Give4Marion offers a convenient way to give to multiple nonprofit organizations and charitable funds through a single platform.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 85 nonprofit organizations are expected to participate this year.

