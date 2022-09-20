Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County will host the 3rd annual Give4Marion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Give4Marion will return for 33 hours and that starts on Tuesday.

The event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County.

Give4Marion offers a convenient way to give to multiple nonprofit organizations and charitable funds through a single platform.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 85 nonprofit organizations are expected to participate this year.

