Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County will host the 3rd annual Give4Marion
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Give4Marion will return for 33 hours and that starts on Tuesday.
The event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County.
Give4Marion offers a convenient way to give to multiple nonprofit organizations and charitable funds through a single platform.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
More than 85 nonprofit organizations are expected to participate this year.
