DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items

UPDATED with details from news conference.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment.

Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud that Florida has a record budget surplus and am happy to propose historic tax relief to Florida families,” he said at the Siesta Key Oyster Bar. “I look forward to working with the Legislature to bring this major relief to Florida families.”

The proposals reinstate the two-week Back to School tax holiday for families in the fall and adds an additional two-week holiday in the spring for children returning to school after the winter break.

The two holiday periods would save Florida families an estimated $210 million, the governor’s office said.

The new proposals include:

A permanent tax exemption for baby and toddler necessities including diapers, baby wipes, clothing, and shoes for children under the age of 5.

A permanent tax exemption for cribs and strollers.

A permanent tax exemption on items that contain medicinal ingredients and medical equipment to close the gap on medical supplies and equipment that is not sales tax exempt.

A 1-year tax exemption for household items under $25 like laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, and trash bags.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s books for children under 17 years old.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s toys designated for children between the ages of 2-12.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s athletic equipment like children’s bikes, footballs, soccer balls, rollerblades, baseballs, baseball bats, etc.

A 1-year tax exemption on pet food for household pets and a permanent tax exemption for over-the-counter pet medications such as flea and tick prevention.

The proposal also includes a continuation of tax holidays for the 2023-2024 fiscal year:

Two-week Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday

One-week Tools and Home Improvement Tax Holiday

One-week Freedom Week Tax Holiday

One-year Energy Star Appliance Tax Holiday

