Dream Defenders work to help Alachua County residents register to vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dream defenders will work to help register voters on National Voter Registration Day.

This event will take place at Sante Fe College’s Civic Fair.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Members of the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections will also be on-site to provide voter registration.

