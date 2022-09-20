Exactech faces consolidated court case on a number of claims against its hip, knee, and ankle implants

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida Biotech firm now faces a consolidated court case on a number of claims against their hip, knee, and ankle implants.

An Alachua County circuit court Monday appointed a team of three attorneys to lead the court challenge of 54 plaintiffs.

Exactech issued a warning in August about the products potential for premature wear of its plastic parts.

The warning also indicated a possible problem with the packaging.

The next case management hearing will be Friday.

