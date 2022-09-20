Exactech faces consolidated court case on a number of claims against its hip, knee, and ankle implants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida Biotech firm now faces a consolidated court case on a number of claims against their hip, knee, and ankle implants.
An Alachua County circuit court Monday appointed a team of three attorneys to lead the court challenge of 54 plaintiffs.
Exactech issued a warning in August about the products potential for premature wear of its plastic parts.
The warning also indicated a possible problem with the packaging.
The next case management hearing will be Friday.
