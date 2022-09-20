Fanning Springs man arrested on armed burglary charges

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Gilchrist County after sheriff’s deputies say he went on a burglary spree.

Austin Colson, 27, of Fanning Springs is in jail on four counts of armed burglary and other charges.

Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries in Trenton on Sunday.

Investigators identified Colson as the suspect and recovered a stolen rifle.

They also say he has an extensive criminal history in Levy, Alachua, Taylor, and Dixie counties with more than 25 criminal charges on his rap sheet. He served prison sentences in 2016 and 2018.

