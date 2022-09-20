FGC announces return of men’s cross country team

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is bringing back another sport to the college. Officials announced on Tuesday the college will form a men’s cross country team.

The FGC athletics program had a cross country team from 1964 to 1977. The new team will compete in 2023 for the National Junior College Athletics Association.

The college has recently introduced men’s basketball, women’s cross country, coed esports, women’s flag football, and women’s softball.

“We are very excited to bring back men’s cross country to the college,” said FGC Athletic Director Chris Hackett. “The women’s cross country team has not only been successful, but their success has been achieved with many of the student-athletes coming from the surrounding areas. We believe that we will be able to do the same thing on the men’s side, and give local runners a chance to compete at a high level, while continuing their education at FGC.”

The search for a men’s cross country head coach will begin immediately.

“Since revitalizing FGC Athletics in 2017, we are always looking for ways to expand the program,” said FGC President Dr. Lawrence Barrett. “Bringing in men’s cross country creates even more opportunity for our student athletes to fulfill their potential in competition as well as in the classroom.”

