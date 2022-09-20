Gov. DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
MIAMI, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation.

An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming weeks.” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charges Aug. 31.

“In its simplest form, this case involves a public official utilizing his office for his own personal benefit,” Fernandez Rundle said at the time.

In recent months, DeSantis has suspended a state attorney and several school board members.

A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren but also rejected the Democrat’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

