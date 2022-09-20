Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investingation

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At this time no charges have been filed, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff’s office officials say some untrue rumors have been spreading on social media about the incident. Officials say there was no gun on campus, the student in question does own an airsoft toy gun that never left his home. They also say there was no hit list.

The school’s principal sent a message to parents informing them of the incident and commending students for reporting their concerns to an adult.

Hi Hornet Families. Today we had a report of a suspicious activity concerning a student’s safety. This was handled quickly and a full investigation was done. We appreciate students who brought their concerns that they learned about this morning to an adult and reported what they were hearing. Their swift action helped us ensure a safe environment for all. As the Administration completed the investigation, we realize that this is a great time to remind parents, guardians, and students to always report any concerns to the school Administration or to the local Sheriff’s office for the safety of all students and staff. There is also an option to report using the school’s webpage and clicking on Fortify. Ginger Stanford, Principal Hawthorne Middle High School

