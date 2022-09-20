High Springs city commissioners will get a 3% raise

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioners are getting a pay raise.

At Monday night’s meeting, they voted three-to-two on a 3% raise.

Commissioners discussed keeping their pay the same and directing the extra money to a charitable fund operated by the mayor’s office.

Ultimately, the proposal was approved to provide 27 extra dollars per meeting in part to offer a more worthwhile salary to potential future commissioners.

