High Springs city commissioners will get a 3% raise

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioners are getting a pay raise.

At Monday night’s meeting, they voted three-to-two on a 3% raise.

TRENDING: Lake City Council shuts down Interim City Manager investigation

Commissioners discussed keeping their pay the same and directing the extra money to a charitable fund operated by the mayor’s office.

Ultimately, the proposal was approved to provide 27 extra dollars per meeting in part to offer a more worthwhile salary to potential future commissioners.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Bradford County health officials will bring resource hubs to different neighborhoods
Bradford County health officials will bring resource hubs to different neighborhoods
Exactech faces consolidated court case on a number of claims against its hip, knee, and ankle...
Exactech faces consolidated court case on a number of claims against its hip, knee, and ankle implants
Exactech faces consolidated court case on a number of claims against its hip, knee, and ankle...
Exactech faces consolidated court case on a number of claims against its hip, knee, and ankle implants
Bradford County health officials will bring resource hubs to different neighborhoods
Bradford County health officials will bring resource hubs to different neighborhoods