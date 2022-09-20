Humane Society of North Central Florida announces Pet of the Game contest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all gator fans!!

A new “Pet of the Game” initiative is underway to benefit the Humane Society of North Central Florida.

Football fans will be able to enter their pet with a chance to win a prize package, including tickets to the Florida-South Carolina game on November 12th.

With every pet submitted, Florida Credit Union will donate $10 to the Humane Society of North Central Florida.

You can enter your pet at this link.

