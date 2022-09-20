Humane Society of North Central Florida announces Pet of the Game contest
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all gator fans!!
A new “Pet of the Game” initiative is underway to benefit the Humane Society of North Central Florida.
Football fans will be able to enter their pet with a chance to win a prize package, including tickets to the Florida-South Carolina game on November 12th.
With every pet submitted, Florida Credit Union will donate $10 to the Humane Society of North Central Florida.
You can enter your pet at this link.
