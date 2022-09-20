“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend.

“People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”

When park staff arrived Monday morning they found empty beer cans, trash, and dock that was floating away.

“The vandals actually unhooked a floating dock out there on the springs... and just littered everything,” said Lt. Scott Tummond, a spokesperson for Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

Tummond said park staffers called the sheriff’s office around 8:45 in the morning.

“I have never seen this park close in the whole time I’ve lived here since ‘98, so this is ridiculous,” said Martin.

Officials with the sheriff’s office do not yet know if it was one person or a group of people who law enforcement say committed a crime.

“We have a couple of leads that we’re following up on,” said Tummond. “So if those pan out, obviously charges would be filed, then they would go before the courts.”

Tummond said the park does not have any surveillance cameras.

It will remain closed until further notice.

