K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found.

Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.

Investigators say the remains were skeletal and they are still working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

A cadaver K9 from Ocala joined detectives in searching the area on Monday.

Detectives will investigate to determine if the remains are linked to any active missing person cases in the county.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office detectives investigating human remains on Tuesday (WCJB)

“These types of cases are uncommon in our area,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “There are a lot of questions we don’t have the answers to yet, but I am confident in our team’s ability to exhaust every lead and bring closure to this case.”

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact detectives at (386)758-1095. Information may also be reported through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by calling (386) 754-7099 or online.

