Lake City Council shuts down Interim City Manager investigation

Daily recording of 11pm newscast.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation into alleged misconduct at city hall in Lake City is over before one council member wanted it to start.

During the Monday Lake City Council meeting, three motions made by Councilman Todd Sampson failed to receive a second, thus dying before a vote was made.

Sampson is accusing Interim City Manager Paul Dyal of closing city offices without giving the council notice and mistreating city employees. Sampson also wanted to look into how Dyal is implementing the city personnel manual.

“Not to investigate these allegations would leave the city open to abuse and possible lawsuits,” said Sampson.

Each attempt Sampson made at a motion was met with a resident crying foul. That resident, Sylvester Warren, dressed as a referee. He blew a toy whistle and threw a yellow penalty flag claiming Sampson was wasting the city’s time and deserved to be penalized.

“For Councilman Sampson to have this on the agenda is disrespectful to our city workers who have run to get into water up to their necks when water mains break. People who work in customer service and have got yelled at and cussed out when customers disagree about their bill and the list goes on and on,” said Warren.

New city council members will be sworn in on Nov. 21. Sampson will again be one of the members on that updated city council.

