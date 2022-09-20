Marion County Fire Rescue will be hiring multiple positions including EMTs, firefighter EMTs, and paramedics
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue has opened hiring for EMTs, firefighter EMTs, firefighter paramedics, and paramedics
The jobs officially opened Monday
Applicant interviews will be on October 25th and 26th.
They are hiring EMTs on a 24 and 48-hour schedule.
Firefighter EMTs and paramedics have many contractual benefits.
This includes a 3% raise each year through 2024.
For a list of all the contractual benefits, click on the link HERE
