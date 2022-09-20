Marion County Fire Rescue will be hiring multiple positions including EMTs, firefighter EMTs, and paramedics

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue has opened hiring for EMTs, firefighter EMTs, firefighter paramedics, and paramedics

The jobs officially opened Monday

Applicant interviews will be on October 25th and 26th.

They are hiring EMTs on a 24 and 48-hour schedule.

Firefighter EMTs and paramedics have many contractual benefits.

This includes a 3% raise each year through 2024.

For a list of all the contractual benefits, click on the link HERE

