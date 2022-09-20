Upcoming November ballot will include Amendment 1, addressing raising homes and flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Amendment One, part of efforts to address the effects of rising sea levels and climate change, is aimed largely at helping property owners who elevate all or parts of their homes. The amendment will be on the November 8th ballot. If approved by voters, such improvements would not be considered in determining assessed values. Elevation work would require meeting National Flood Insurance Program and Florida Building Code standards. The proposal was placed on the ballot by the state legislature. Representative Linda Chaney sponsored the measure. She feels homeowners should be incentivized for taking proactive measures against rising seas.

State Rep. Linda Chaney (R- St. Pete Beach), says ”The more homes we can get out of harm’s way, meaning they are elevated, the less flood claims there will be. Over time, that will stabilize the flood insurance market, which is pretty pricey.”

”That’s better for everyone. In the short-term, it’s good for the homeowners. In the long-term, we are making more resilient communities, less claims.”

Over the past 20 years, Florida property owners have made more than 4.85 million flood-damage claims through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. To pass, the Amendment needs the support of more than 60 percent of those voting in November.

