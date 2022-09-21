Armed Career Criminal arrested in Alachua County sentenced to 20 years behind bars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A career criminal from Gainesville has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on firearm and drug-related charges.

On Tuesday, William Quarterman, 33, pled guilty to federal charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 15, 2021, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Quarterman when he ran from police after his girlfriend called 911 accusing him of domestically abusing her. They found him at Veteran’s Memorial Park and used a K9 to apprehend him.

Quarterman was wearing a backpack containing a loaded .22 caliber revolver, almost 50 grams of Eutylone packaged for sale in multiple baggies, marijuana, and parsley that Quarterman had dyed red to attempt to sell as “spice.”

“We are more effective when we work together in our efforts to combat gun violence and will continue to make public safety a number one priority for our community,” said Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms took over the investigation to pursue federal charges. Quarterman had numerous previous charges relating to domestic battery, armed robbery, and drug possession. As a result, he was labeled an Armed Career Criminal qualifying him for an enhanced sentence with a 15-year minimum.

Quarterman will serve a total of 21 years in prison followed by six years of supervised release.

“The collaborative efforts of our partners in the Gainesville Gun Violence Initiative continue to produce impactful results, and we will continue working tirelessly to make North Florida safer,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Coody. “This sentence removes a habitual felon from our community and sends a clear message that there are real and severe consequences for federal firearm offenses.”

