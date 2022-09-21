Beer spill closes lanes on I-75 north of Tampa

Hundreds of cases of beer spilled onto I-75 in Hernando County Wednesday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several semitrailers Wednesday morning on I-75 in Hernando County may put a crimp in some folks’ weekend plans.

Hundred of cases of beer have spilled onto the roadway. At least three trucks are involved in the crash. Traffic has shut down southbound traffic for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

