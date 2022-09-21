Columbia County Report: FGC brings back men’s cross country team after 45 years

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new sports team is coming to Florida Gateway College and anyone looking for a job can get on-the-spot interviews at a job fair in this week’s Columbia County Report.

Men’s Cross Country Team

It’s been 45 years since Florida Gateway College had a men’s cross country team, but that is changing. FGC officials say interested high school seniors or current college students should inquire about the new team being introduced.

FGC officials say the women’s team is so successful they decided to expand the program to men.

“We love creating different types of opportunities for students to attend FGC and we think this program will bring students to our college that would not have normally applied or decided to attend,” said Anthony Cardenas, VP of student affairs & public information. “We’re excited about seeing those new students here on campus next year.”

Men’s Cross Country will start competing in the fall of 2023.

The search for the men’s cross country coach is underway. Recruitment will start as soon as a coach is hired.

Meridian Job Fair

Meridian Behavioral Healthcare is hosting a job fair on Thursday at its Lake City location.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. More than 120 part-time and full-time positions across 13 locations are open.

Candidates should arrive with a resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Job offers are contingent on passing a background check.

Some available positions include:

Nursing (RN & LPN)

Clinicians (unlicensed/licensed)

Unit Counselors

Peer Specialist

Family Intervention Specialist

Discharge Planners

Forensic Specialists

Emergency Screening Coordinators

Recovery Specialist

Care Coordinators

Mental Health Techs & more

