Electric bus catches fire in downtown parking garage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric driverless city bus caught fire in the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say the exterior of the bus was on fire, but crews were able to put it out in minutes.

They described the damage as minor with the bus still intact and say that it was charging at the time.

Fire rescue officials say they haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire.

TRENDING STORY: Humane Society of North Central Florida announces Pet of the Game contest

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.