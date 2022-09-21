Electric bus catches fire in downtown parking garage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric driverless city bus caught fire in the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say the exterior of the bus was on fire, but crews were able to put it out in minutes.

They described the damage as minor with the bus still intact and say that it was charging at the time.

Fire rescue officials say they haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire.

