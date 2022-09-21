Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars.

The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.

Montayvious McKinnon, Tremaine Frazier, Keldric Bradley, David Gordon, and Byron Jones are all sentenced to prison.

“They responded to that location to Cabana Beach because those folks were victims of a crime. The victims became the suspects of a larger operation,” said Darry Lloyd, Chief Investigator, Office of the State Attorney.

“They were renting the apartments, they were selling the narcotics, they were moving the cash flow,” said Lloyd.

When police searched the unit at Cabana Bay Apartments, they found enough narcotics to fill almost a dozen 10 gallon tubs, multiple firearms, and more than $30,000.

“To be honest that’s really surprising, this is my first time ever hearing about it,” said Tia Cooks, who lives in Cabana Beach Apartments.

A GPD drug task force took over the investigation, which led them to Rocky Point Apartments on 35th Place.

That’s where four of the suspects were running a business, called “Shoo gang,” selling illegal narcotics.

“Uh wow. That’s a lot of stuff to have hanging around your apartment,” said Peter Halufska, who lives at Rocky Point Apartments.

Halufska, who’s lived in the complex since March, said he thinks this is part of a bigger problem.

“I know it’s a big problem and it’s a social problem where there are kids that are brought up in it.”

All five defendants are behind bars and will soon be sent to state prison.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, The Honorable Judge James M. Colaw sentenced as follows:

Montayvious McKinnon - 10 years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 5 years probation for racketeering, trafficking in narcotics

Tremayne Frazier – 7 years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 5 years probation for racketeering and tampering with evidence

Keldric Monte Bradley – 2.5 years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 5 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

David Lee Gordon – 5 years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 5 years probation for conspiracy to sell controlled substance, possession with in intent to sell, unlawful use of a two way communication device and possession and maintain a structure where drugs are sold

Byron Demetrius Jones – 2.5 years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 5 years probation for possession and maintain a structure where drugs are sold and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance

