Florida, SEC announce 2023 football schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While this college football season is only in its fourth week, it looks like fans can begin planning their fall Saturdays for next year. UF and the SEC announced the 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The season begins with Florida reciprocating this year’s opening matchup by traveling to Utah Sept. 2.

Florida begins SEC play on Sept. 16 at home versus Tennessee and also hosts Vanderbilt and Arkansas in conference action. The Gators visit Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, and Missouri in league play. The annual matchup against Georgia will once again take place in Jacksonville. As usual, the season concludes with a battle versus Florida State, in The Swamp. Kickoff times will be released at a later date.

2023 Gator Football Schedule

Sept. 2 @ Utah

Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State

Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee

Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte

Sept. 30 @ Kentucky

Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 14 @ South Carolina

Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 @ LSU

Nov. 11 @ Missouri

Nov. 25 vs. Florida State

