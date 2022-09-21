Florida, SEC announce 2023 football schedule
UF to visit Utah on Sept. 2 for the season kickoff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While this college football season is only in its fourth week, it looks like fans can begin planning their fall Saturdays for next year. UF and the SEC announced the 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The season begins with Florida reciprocating this year’s opening matchup by traveling to Utah Sept. 2.
Florida begins SEC play on Sept. 16 at home versus Tennessee and also hosts Vanderbilt and Arkansas in conference action. The Gators visit Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, and Missouri in league play. The annual matchup against Georgia will once again take place in Jacksonville. As usual, the season concludes with a battle versus Florida State, in The Swamp. Kickoff times will be released at a later date.
2023 Gator Football Schedule
Sept. 2 @ Utah
Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State
Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee
Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte
Sept. 30 @ Kentucky
Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 14 @ South Carolina
Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 4 @ LSU
Nov. 11 @ Missouri
Nov. 25 vs. Florida State
