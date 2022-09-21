Gainesville men sentenced in racketeering case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The five men who were arrested for drug racketeering in Gainesville two years ago are headed to prison.

After discovering evidence of drug trafficking in the Cabana Beach Apartments, the Gainesville Police Drug Task Force discovered the following.

The racketeering team was led by 25-year-old Montavious McKinnon and 25-year-old Tremayne Frazier, who face ten and seven years in prison respectively.

The men will each serve five years of probation after their release from prison.
The men will each serve five years of probation after their release from prison.(WCJB)

26-year-old Keldric Bradley and 30-year-old Byron Jones each received two and half years and 26-year-old David Gordon got five years.

The men will each have five years of probation after they are released from prison.
The men will each have five years of probation after they are released from prison.(WCJB)

After they serve their sentences they will be on five years probation.

TRENDING STORY: K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

The vehicle caught fire while recharging. Damage was reported to be minor.
Electric bus catches fire in downtown parking garage
Electric bus catches fire in downtown parking garage
Gainesville men sentenced in racketeering case
GHS, Oak Hall earn volleyball wins