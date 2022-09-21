Gainesville men sentenced in racketeering case

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The five men who were arrested for drug racketeering in Gainesville two years ago are headed to prison.

After discovering evidence of drug trafficking in the Cabana Beach Apartments, the Gainesville Police Drug Task Force discovered the following.

The racketeering team was led by 25-year-old Montavious McKinnon and 25-year-old Tremayne Frazier, who face ten and seven years in prison respectively.

The men will each serve five years of probation after their release from prison. (WCJB)

26-year-old Keldric Bradley and 30-year-old Byron Jones each received two and half years and 26-year-old David Gordon got five years.

The men will each have five years of probation after they are released from prison. (WCJB)

After they serve their sentences they will be on five years probation.

TRENDING STORY: K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.