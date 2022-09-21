Gainesville residents and faith leaders are celebrating International Day of Peace

Gainesville residents and faith leaders are celebrating International Day of Peace
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - International day of peace has been celebrated since 1981.

“This year’s theme for the international day of peace is end racism build peace. said organizer, Pamela Marshall. “Our theme here in Gainesville is peace takes practice 365, because we recognize that anything you’re going to get good at is after practice you it”

To encourage that practice, Pamela Marshall gathered a group of residents in East Gainesville to sing, speak and pray about peace at sunrise.

“Because sunrise gives us a new opportunity for a new beginning” said Marshall.

Faith leaders from christianity, buddhism, judaism, hindu, bahai backgrounds all spoke a prayer.

“The more that we have unity between our faith groups we can reflect that into the community and bring peace” said Catherine Dearlove, the senior pastor of Trinity MCC. “There’s so much division between different faith groups and we’re all on a path of discovery and a path of living”

Leaders also spoke about climate change efforts, inspiring the youth and upcoming peace events.

