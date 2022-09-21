GHS, Oak Hall pick up volleyball victories

(WCJB) -Two Gainesville schools that came into Tuesday’s play ranked in the state’s top 10 in their respective classifications are GHS and Oak Hall. Both teams backed up their billing with three-set sweeps.

GHS took down district rival Forest in Class 6A-District 4 action, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. The Hurricanes improved to 13-5 overall while the Wildcats now stand at 4-6.

Oak Hall extended its winning streak to five with a win over Countryside Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. The Minutemen dropped to 5-6 overall.

In other matchups in North Central Florida, Trinity Catholic swept Buchholz, Bell took down Suwannee in three sets, and Dixie County swept Trenton.

