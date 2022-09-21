GHS, Oak Hall pick up volleyball victories

Sweeps were the order of the night across NCFL
Oak Hall extends its winning streak to five
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Two Gainesville schools that came into Tuesday’s play ranked in the state’s top 10 in their respective classifications are GHS and Oak Hall. Both teams backed up their billing with three-set sweeps.

GHS took down district rival Forest in Class 6A-District 4 action, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. The Hurricanes improved to 13-5 overall while the Wildcats now stand at 4-6.

Oak Hall extended its winning streak to five with a win over Countryside Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. The Minutemen dropped to 5-6 overall.

In other matchups in North Central Florida, Trinity Catholic swept Buchholz, Bell took down Suwannee in three sets, and Dixie County swept Trenton.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Florida head coach Billy Napier, center, leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college...
Florida, SEC announce 2023 football schedule
They were recognized by the NJCAA
FGC announces return of men’s cross country team
Branford H.S., Monday
Bell knocks off top-ranked Branford in 1A volleyball clash
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Gators discuss passing game woes