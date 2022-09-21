Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union

FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor board to form a store-wide union.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press and ALEXANDRA OLSON
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor board to form what could be the first store-wide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

The petition, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, seeks to form a collective bargaining unit for 274 employees who work in merchandising, specialty and operations.

Home Depot spokesperson Sara Gorman said the company will work through the process and talk to employees about their concerns but does “not believe unionization is the best solution for our associates.”

Discontent with working conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have kicked off labor movements at several major U.S. companies, including Amazon and Starbucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Gainesville residents and faith leaders are celebrating International Day of Peace
Gainesville residents and faith leaders are celebrating International Day of Peace
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
Marion County School District bus hit by SUV
Marion County School bus vs. SUV crash leaves one dead
Identity released of Alachua County Jail inmate found dead