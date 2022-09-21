Identity released of Alachua County Jail inmate found dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the identity of the inmate who was found dead on Tuesday.

Officials say Caleb Fink, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. The matter will also be reviewed by internal fairs because Fink was in the custody of the sheriff’s office at the time of his death.

