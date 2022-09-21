Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail.

The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death.

Internal affairs will also review the incident.

