Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail.

The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

TRENDING: Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility

Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death.

Internal affairs will also review the incident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.