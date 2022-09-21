Marion County deputies arrest mastermind behind deadly armed robbery

Jeovanni Pulgarin, 22, Marion County Jail booking photo
Jeovanni Pulgarin, 22, Marion County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A second suspect is behind bars after a drug deal gone wrong at a Marion County hiking trail left one man dead and another injured.

On Monday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jeovanni Pulgarin, 22, on charges of second degree murder and attempted armed robbery. The charges are in connection to the death of Cameron Dalzell.

Deputies say on Sept. 12, Pulgarin made a deal with Jordan Neal and Cameron Dalzell to rob two other people during a marijuana drug deal. Pulgarin arranged the deal and gave Neal $1,000 for his help. He also gave a handgun to Neal.

During the robbery at the Greenway Trailhead, Pulgarin hid while Neal and Dalzell got into a car with the victims. The pair tried to rob the victims at gunpoint but one of the marks had a gun. A scuffle ensued resulting in Dalzell being killed and one of the victims being shot in the hand.

Neal was arrested a short time later on murder charges for participating in the crime which resulted in his associate’s death. Detectives determined the attempted robbery plan was arranged by Pulgarin making him also responsible for the death.

When the charges were filed, Pulgarin was already in custody at the Marion County Jail on trafficking and drug possession charges. He is being held on a $137,000 bond.

