Marion County School bus vs. SUV crash leaves one dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed in a wreck involving a Marion County School District bus and an SUV in Ocala on Tuesday Morning.

Ocala Police Department officers say a man driving an SUV headed north at the intersection of Southeast 36th Avenue and 15th Street while a school bus carrying high school students was headed south.

Officers say the SUV swerved through multiple lanes of traffic and crossed into the lane with oncoming traffic striking the side of the bus. The driver then veered off the road and hit a tree.

TRENDING: Marion County deputies arrest mastermind behind deadly armed robbery

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital where he died. No one on the school bus was hurt.

After speaking with next of kin, officer say the driver may have experienced a medical episode.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.