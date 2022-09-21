Pace Center for Girls in Alachua County will hold its first community-wide open house

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Pace Center for Girls has its first community-wide open house on Wednesday.

The open house will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

It will be held at the pace location in Alachua County, which is at 1010 SE 4th Ave in Gainesville.

There will be prizes that you can win and refreshments will also be served.

The event is for all community members.

