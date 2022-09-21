Paige’s Kitchen: Apple Butter Pizza

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Growing up in West Virginia fresh apples were always a treat this time of the year. Because we had a dozen apple trees, my mom and I spent afternoons canning and freezing apples to use during the winter. Few things are better than an apple picked right from the tree.

Many of the recipes I share with you take me back to my childhood and the search for something new to create. In the coming days, I will show you how to make fantastic apple butter in your own kitchen. But tonight we are using store-bought apple butter in a pizza that will have everyone coming back for seconds. Enjoy!

Ingredients

One large pre-made pizza crust. ( In this recipe I used the long rectangular pizza crust from Trader Joe’s. But you may also use a round Boboli pizza crust or make your own and adjust cooking time)

1/2 cup to 3/4 cup of apple butter

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (I use whole milk but you can use skim milk mozzarella)

4-6 ounces of prosciutto - thinly sliced and torn

1 medium granny smith or rave apple cored and thinly sliced

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

1 cup baby arugula

2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp of balsamic vinegar

1/2 to 3/4 cup of toasted or candied pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Top with the ingredients in this order; apple butter, 1/2 cup of the mozzarella cheese, apple slices, torn slices of prosciutto, 1/4 cup of the blue cheese, and then the remaining 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese. (Set aside the remaining blue cheese.)

Bake for 5 to 8 minutes until the cheese is melted and the bottom is brown. While the pizza is baking toss together the arugula, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil until fully coated.

Remove pizza from oven and let rest for 2 minutes.

Top with arugula and sprinkle remaining blue cheese and pecans on top.

If you like your pizza a little softer on the bottom, bake the pizza on a foil-lined cookie sheet.

If you prefer a crispy bottom then bake the pizza directly on the rack.

