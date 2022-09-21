Senior Service Center to host dinner fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A senior service center in Lake City is hosting a dinner fundraiser.

Columbia County Senior Services is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The center decided to host one this year after the success of last year’s fundraiser.

TRENDING: Third annual Give4Marion is now underway

The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center.

A ticket is $10 per plate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.