Senior Service Center to host dinner fundraiser
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A senior service center in Lake City is hosting a dinner fundraiser.
Columbia County Senior Services is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
The center decided to host one this year after the success of last year’s fundraiser.
The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center.
A ticket is $10 per plate.
