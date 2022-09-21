Teacher of the Year winner makes a trip to Gainesville middle school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State winner Melissa Matz visited Lincoln Middle School for some music lessons from music teacher and 2022′s teacher of the year Todd Eckstein.

Matz is a math teacher at Lakeside Junior High School and 2023′s newest teacher of the year.

Trending: Gainesville residents and faith leaders are celebrating International Day of Peace

The math teacher traded in her calculator for drumsticks to learn how to read sheet music and how to play percussion alongside students during Eckstein’s class.

Matz was selected from 185,000 public school teachers and says every teacher should get a chance to experience this opportunity.

It is an amazing opportunity and the best part about being the teacher of the year is I get to celebrate all the teachers across the state,” said Matz. “It’s so important as teachers to make sure you learn from each other.”

Eckstein and Matz said that winning the award was great but being able to teach and learn alongside students was the biggest reward.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.