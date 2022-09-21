Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

2 people injured in a fire at the Toledo refinery Tuesday night.
By Amanda Alvarado and WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports.

“It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

The fire was extinguished Tuesday around 10:15 p.m., but the refinery remains offline Wednesday.

According to Lucas County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the refinery Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. for reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
After 99 days in decline, price for gasoline up a penny
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden pledges $2.9B in food security aid amid Ukraine war
Jeovanni Pulgarin, 22, Marion County Jail booking photo
Marion County deputies arrest mastermind behind deadly armed robbery