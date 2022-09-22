13-year-old boy flown to UF Health Shands after crash in Ocala

A 13-year-old boy was flown from Ocala to UF Health Shands after a vehicle hit him while crossing the road.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old boy was flown from Ocala to UF Health Shands after a vehicle hit him while crossing the road.

Ocala Police Department officers say the crash happened on Southwest 20th Street between 29th Terrace and 30th Court. The 13-year-old boy was reportedly riding a motorcycle with his mother when he got off to cross the street to meet a friend.

A pickup truck collided with the boy as he crossed the road. Crews trauma alerted him to a local hospital. He was later flown to UF Health Shands in critical condition.

OPD officers say the driver remained at the scene after the wreck. They are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The roadway was blocked for several hours but has since reopened.

