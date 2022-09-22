Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby.
Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search after someone reported hearing a gunshot.
Nothing was found during the search and the lockdown was lifted less than an hour later.
Investigators say they think the noise may have come from a wooded area nearby.
